Major power outage impacts Cape May

Electricity in three Cape May County municipalities was knocked out entirely early Thursday evening.

100 percent of Atlantic City Electric customers in Cape May City, Cape May Point Borough, and West Cape May Borough were without power between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., according Frank Tedesco, an Atlantic City Electric spokesman.

“An issue with a transformer at Atlantic City Electric’s Cape May substation impacted service,” Tedesco said.

Approximately 7,100 customers were knocked offline, he said.

The outage occurred when crews were working to transfer power load from a damaged transformer to a temporary transformer, the spokesman added.