Gov. Shapiro signs bill requiring all dogs to be licensed at time of purchase
The license cost will increase to $8.50 come March of next year.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a bill aimed at protecting dogs, the people who adopt them, and the communities they call home.
All dogs in Pennsylvania will now be required to be licensed at the time of purchase.
Fines for unlicensed dogs will range from $100 to $500.
Kennels selling or adopting dogs at retail to the public are responsible for disclosing breeder information, vaccination, medical documentation, and if the dog bit anyone.
