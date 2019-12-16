Military conducts survival training in the Barnegat Bay

The Barnegat Bay served as a training ground for U.S. Air Force airmen last week.

The Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) program provides U.S. military personnel with training in evading capture, survival skills, and the military code of conduct, according to a release from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Six airmen received the training in the Barnegat Bay off Harvey Cedars, which included floating in a life raft, jet ski rescue maneuvers, and hoists from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.