Runaway SEPTA trolley slams into historic home in Southwest Philadelphia

A runaway SEPTA trolley crashed into a historic home in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday night.

“About 40-50 mph. You would think that this was a scene straight out of Will Smith’s movie,” one person who witnessed the crash said.

Officials said the trolley was out of service when it crashed at about 10:45 p.m. near Island and Woodland avenues. There was a mechanic onboard, but no one was driving, according to SEPTA Chief Operating Officer Scott Sauer.

The trolley was coming from the SEPTA Elmwood Depot, about half a mile away from the home.

Officials said the trolley derailed, struck an SUV, injuring the two people inside, and then slammed into the historic home.

The woman living inside the house called 911. SEPTA officials said she was not injured.

The mechanic on board did suffer injuries but is expected to be OK.

“I’ve been SEPTA 33 years and I spent a good portion of my career working on these trolleys and I cannot recall an incident like this,” Sauer said.

The trolley is just about twice as long as the historic home it crashed into.