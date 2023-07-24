Major changes impacting some SEPTA Regional Rail lines

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA is making major service adjustments that will impact Regional Rail passengers who use the Airport, Media/Wawa and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

The changes come as SEPTA continues to rebuild the mainline infrastructure on the Media/Wawa Line.

The project is part of the final stage of the Southwest Connection Improvement Program (SCIP).

The Penn Medicine Station will have no train service now through Saturday, August 26, which is when the work is scheduled to be done.

A lot of people use that station for work, school, and hospitals in that area.

Right now, signs are posted in the area near Franklin Field and the South Street Bridge in University City.

A shuttle bus will run between 30th Street Station and 33rd and Spruce streets.

The LUCY bus will be available for service around Penn Medicine Station.

For the Airport line, there will be no trains to or from the Suburban, Jefferson, or Temple University stations.

However, there will be weekday hourly train service between the Airport, Eastwick, and Amtrak Main terminal lower-level platform.

The Media/Wawa Line will not have service Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 on trains or buses due to Philadelphia Water Department sewer line work.

Extra trains will be added to the Wilmington/Newark line between Marcus Hook and Darby stations.

SEPTA officials said the final phase of the work will include removing, reconfiguring, and replacing interlocking signal systems in the Penn Medicine station area. Some of it dates back more than 80 years.

The transit agency will also be conducting bridge inspections, rail replacements and tunnel repairs.

It’s all part of the work to rebuild the mainline infrastructure on the Media/Wawa Line between 30th Street Station just below Penn Medicine Station.

There will also be signage and SEPTA employees inside and outside 30th Street Station to passengers.