Today, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA) is dreaming bigger than it has in the last 40 years. With a full trolley overhaul in the works, station upgrades, rail extensions and a once-in-a-lifetime, clean-slate reimagining of the bus network — Southeast PA is poised to make a transit comeback of global significance. It’s about time.

But at moments like these, it’s easy to forget about the more immediate ways we can improve rider experience, not years into the future, but now. Here are four transformative plans that SEPTA won’t need a federal grant to implement. In fact, they could deploy these mass transit hacks in the next year.

Modernize communication with riders

On the internet, there’s one data feed that provides third-party apps like Transit App, Google Maps and Apple Maps with routes, schedules, and notifications from SEPTA. It’s the most effective way of getting crucial information to riders. But in SEPTA’s case, it’s equally great at distributing wrong information. For example, on the 106 (which runs the length of the Main Line), SEPTA had the following advisories posted.

Here’s a link to the archived page (click on the page’s “advisory” tab), because after this op-ed is published, I’m hoping these notifications will get taken down. I say this because every single sentence posted here is false. First, the Villanova stop was not moved East, it was moved West. (The move has since been made permanent.) The Eastbound stop at Ithan Ave was reinstated in 2020. The stop at Lancaster Ave. and Valley Rd. has also been working fine for the last two years at least. This same alert was also cross-posted to the 105, despite the 105 not serving Valley Rd. since 2016.

This is just my own bus route, and there are similar, extremely out-of-date advisories posted across the whole system. Even worse, important information about planned track work and road work is often posted late, or never. And when it is, it’s awfully hard to access.

Imagine you’re a transit authority. You have to reduce service on a rail line for construction, and you want to get the word out. The first thing you would do is delete the canceled train departures from the affected stops on your data feed, then you would post a concise notification explaining the change. But, in nearly all cases (such as, during the July 4th fireworks this year), SEPTA prefers to leave the wrong schedule data up to confuse riders and post the real schedule in a PDF, linked in a webpage that can only be accessed via the website or in a tweet posted to the line’s Twitter account.

This slipshod and apathetic approach to communication breeds distrust among riders with ruthless efficiency amid the greatest ridership crisis in history. Winning back patrons means providing information channels users can actually trust. The good news is that some transit authorities have already done it.

On a trip to Boston, I had to take a ride on the MBTA’s “D Branch.” Unfortunately, the line had been shut down that day for track work. But instead of leaving a misleading data feed, MBTA removed all departures on the D Branch from third-party apps. Then, it programmed in a new route for the shuttle bus, complete with a schedule and stop locations. This allowed Google Maps to tell me exactly where to stand, no PDFs required. I got where I was going barely 10 minutes late, and if I hadn’t seen the notification, I might not have even known anything was wrong.

When there’s a bus detour, MBTA reprograms the digital route to reflect the change. When individual stops are affected, notifications are targeted to those locations. MBTA has also partnered with Transit App to improve the reliability of real-time tracking (something SEPTA could also take note of) and show live crowd levels on vehicles. When I returned to Southeast PA, the contrast was stark.

Thankfully, SEPTA seems to be inching in the right direction. It created digital routes for the substitute buses of the 101 and 102. And earlier this month, during track work on the Southwest Connection, SEPTA updated the digital schedules to reflect schedule changes on the Wilmington/Newark, Media/Elwyn, and Airport lines. So even though the notification fails to mention that the Wilmington/Newark and Airport Lines will board from the lower platforms, it’s an encouraging step forward for SEPTA. I can’t wait to see more.

Skirt the Schuylkill Expressway

It’s no secret that the bus routes running the Schuylkill Expressway are among SEPTA’s most unreliable. The 124 and 125, after traveling this erratic artery of single occupancy vehicles for 14 miles, routinely see delays in excess of 30 minutes. There’s no way schedule padding can fix that. But the real crime is that in the latest Bus Revolution drafts, SEPTA plans to double down on this traffic travesty by maintaining or even adding express service to the highway. There is a better way.

After reaching Gulph Mills, the 125 and 124 could skip the highway, instead traveling 2.6 miles over to Conshohoken, on the Manayunk/Norristown Line. Riders could then make a timed traffic-free transfer to Center City by rail. Just like the 124 and 125, the train stops at Wissahickon. And soon, Conshohocken will be wheelchair accessible.

There are only two snags. First is frequency. By alternating, the twin routes maintain a half-hourly mid-day frequency. In order for this to work, the frequency would need to be doubled on the current hourly Manayunk/Norristown. It sounds expensive, it’s important to remember that truncating the buses eliminates at least 70 vehicle hours per weekday, covering the cost of increased rail frequency.

The Delaware Valley Planning Commission came to the same conclusion when it studied this same idea back in 2009. Consolidating resources to a single, more frequent service will also build ridership along the rail line, something non-stop highway travel can’t do. A potential political barrier is that converting the 124 and 125 to rail-feeders could upset the delicate balance of service allocation between counties. All the more reason to make the switch next year as part of Bus Revolution.

As for the increased fare for travelers? That can be fixed too.