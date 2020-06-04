Southeast Pa. scheduled to move into yellow phase Friday

Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, is still slated to ease some social distancing measures and enter the “yellow phase” Friday, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine Wednesday.

Under the new guidelines, residents would be able to resume real estate activities, auto sales, and warehouse operations.

Food trucks and restaurants would be able to take walk-up ordering, though dine-in services are still off the table.

Levine said moving phases is based on the number of cases in the region over the past two weeks, the number of cases per capita, and the availability of hospital beds.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive are also a metric for easing restrictions and they have been decreasing across the state, approaching 5%, said Levine.

Creating a network for contact tracing is also important for reopening. Levine said the state currently has 380 people trained for the work, though that number does not include contact tracers from local health departments. A similar training is taking place at Penn State’s College of Medicine. Levine said 46 medical students are helping in the effort.

Aiding in state efforts to create a robust contact tracing program, which Levine would like to see in the thousands, the health department will be training 200 Temple University students in the process.

“All of that goes into our decisions, but we’re very comfortable with Southeast Pennsylvania,” said Levine.

Still, the decision to reopen is made in concert with local officials. In Philadelphia, days of massive protests have been taking place since the weekend and could lead to a bump in cases, according to local officials.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said he hadn’t made a final decision about moving to the “yellow phase.”

“I don’t know yet. We have been talking about that based on what we are going through this week,” he said. “I think the numbers indicate that we are certainly there, it’s whether or not we can handle it in the course of this lockdown that we are in.”

Kenney did not say what factors might prevent the city from moving into the yellow.