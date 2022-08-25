Scott Perry sues for return of cell phone data seized in Jan. 6 investigation

This story originally appeared on WITF.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. is asking a federal court to return information copied from his seized cell phone and to prevent investigators from obtaining additional information from his cell phone service provider.

He further seeks to prevent federal investigators from reviewing the copied cell phone information.

The lawsuit, which became public late Tuesday, argues “federal agents should not be given carte blanche to root around in Rep. Perry’s phone data looking for data they hope might further their investigation.”

Perry, a Republican whose district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties, has been a focus of the U.S. House special committee investigating events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee has presented evidence it says shows Perry was a key player in former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to appoint an attorney general who supported unproven claims of election fraud, and would help overturn results of the 2020 election and keep Trump in power.

Perry’s lawsuit argues his phone data is protected by the “Speech and Debate Clause” of the U.S. Constitution, intended to give members of Congress broad freedom to speak and debate without fear of intimidation or threats from the executive branch.

According to the lawsuit, FBI agents seized his phone on Aug. 9 while he and his family were on vacation in New Jersey. They created an image of the phone and returned it to Perry the same day, the lawsuit says.

The agents had obtained a warrant to seize the phone from a federal judge a week earlier.

The U.S. Justice Department now plans to obtain a second search warrant to review the copied phone contents and is expected to try to obtain additional information from AT&T, according to the lawsuit.