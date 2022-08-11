FBI, seeking information related to Rep. Scott Perry, delivers subpoenas to several Pa. GOP lawmakers, sources say

Clark quickly captured Trump’s fancy as a potential replacement for Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Clark, according to findings of both Congressional committees, urged a plan to send letters asking legislatures in six states — including Pennsylvania -— asking them to call special sessions to review election fraud allegations and consider appointing alternate slates of electors that would award votes to Trump instead of Biden.

Trump ultimately backed off a plan to replace Rosen with Clark in the face of warnings that such an action would result in mass resignations throughout the Department of Justice, the committees have stated.

Federal agents conducted a search of Clark’s home earlier this summer.

Perry’s name has surfaced in several other ways regarding Trump’s efforts to stay in power. They include:

Meadows’ former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House Select Committee that Perry was among a small group of people who talked with Meadows about a potential appearance by Trump at the Capitol following his rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021. Since this was discussion about a scheduled movement, Hutchinson explained, it meant the takes would have been in advance of Jan. 6.

Perry’s spokesman Jay Ostrich said the congressman denied being part of any such discussion.

Perry was present during a Dec. 21 meeting between members of the House’s arch-conservative Freedom Caucus and Trump to strategize about what Congress could do to block final certification of Biden’s election.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told Senate Judiciary Committee staff Perry called him at Trump’s behest on Dec. 27 to discuss what turned out to be an errant analysis circulating among Trump backers at the time that Pennsylvania’s certified vote count was higher than the number of voters who had actually cast ballots.

The report, first promoted by a group of Republican state lawmakers, was based on a premature reading of input on individual voter histories into the state’s registry of registered voters.

Hutchinson, in her House Select Committee testimony, also listed Perry among a number of congressmen who inquired about the possibility of receiving a pre-emptive presidential pardon from Trump before he left office. Perry angrily denounced that assertion – first voiced by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming — as a “soulless lie.”

To date, the House Select Committee has not provided any documentation of Hutchinson’s claim about the pardon request.

Perry has given limited comment on most of these allegations, but in comments to a Philadelphia talk radio station earlier this summer he said he feels he and other Trump supporters are being persecuted for legitimate questions that they had about the conduct and result of the 2020 election – some of which he alleged were never seriously investigated.

But he also insisted he’s ready for the fights ahead.

“I’m in the fight to serve our Republic, and if it means stepping out and having the light shown on me, I’m going to do it,” Perry said. “This is the price to be paid for service, and if you’re not willing to pay the price, quite honestly, you shouldn’t serve.”

As for the fake elector scheme, Pennsylvania was one of the several states where pro-Trump slates of electoral college voters were formed.

In Pennsylvania, the group met Dec. 14, 2020, in a conference room at the Harrisburg offices of Quantum Communications, the public relations and advocacy firm run by Charlie Gerow. Gerow is a top leader in the American Conservative Union and was an unsuccessful candidate in this year’s Republican primary for governor.

The Pennsylvania Republican State Committee said at the time that they met to cast “a conditional vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward” said Bernie Comfort, Pennsylvania Chair of the Trump campaign. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”

They said the slate of electors was appointed only to act in the event that the results of the election were lawfully overturned.

“As far as I’m concerned, everything that was done that day by the alternate electors was done properly set forth as an alternate slate if the federal court or other courts found the Biden slate was not to be recognized,” said Gerow. “We did everything right and from what I heard and saw, they wanted to do everything in a proper way.”

The Trump slate included a number of well-known GOP luminaries, including former congressman Lou Barletta, Allegheny County Republican Committee Chairman Sam DeMarco III, Comfort, the current vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and Andy Reilly, one of Pennsylvania’s members on the Republican National Committee.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in January that his investigators had looked over the Republican elector slate and felt that – while the action was “intentionally misleading and purposefully damaging to our democracy,” they did not believe it met the legal standards for criminal prosecution.”

No sitting Pennsylvania legislators were a part of the pro-Trump elector slate, though The New York Times reported last month that at least some in the Trump’s campaign leadership considered Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, as the “point person” to help organize electors in Pennsylvania.

That report referred to Dec. 12, 2020 emails between Trump campaign attorneys that Mastriano had been fielding concerns that the plan was illegal, and that he should be reached out to by the campaign.

Mastriano’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, declined to comment Wednesday on allegations that Mastriano was involved in the Trump elector scheme, and the Mastriano campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

But he also predicted there will be no criminal charges that will flow from that leg of the Trump probes. Formation of those slates, he said, has been done before and “it is the appropriate action to take when there’s the potential that the original slate may be invalidated through litigation or investigation,” Parlatore said.