School board will investigate claims of bias against Black-run charter schools in Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Less than a month after the Philadelphia Board of Education decided not to renew two Black-led charter schools, its members said Tuesday they will look into claims of systemic bias made by a coalition of Black charter school leaders.

Some members of the board, along with city council members, pledged Tuesday during a series of virtual hearings and presentations on local education to address the allegations. The board will be seeking an independent entity to investigate the claims, a board representative told Chalkbeat Tuesday.

The African American Charter Schools Coalition is calling for an overhaul of the district’s charter office, demanding fairness, transparency, and equity when it comes to evaluation, oversight and expansion of charter schools. The group’s call to action comes after the majority of the board voted to follow the recommendation of a hearing officer to not renew Universal Bluford and Universal Daroff schools. Only board members Salley and Cecelia Thompson voted against the non-renewals.

“While we believe that we do this in a fair and equitable manner, concerns have been raised that our practices have discriminated against African American founded and led charter schools,” said school board member Lisa Salley. “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and are working now to provide these schools with an independent entity who can unpack and investigate these allegations.”

Attorney Rudy Garcia, whom the school board hired to review the two schools, cited low proficiency rates in math, English language arts, and science, and failure to comply with other applicable laws, such as maintaining Pennsylvania child abuse clearances, and state and federal criminal backgrounds.

Black and Latino charter leaders operate 19% of the charters in the city, but account for 87% of those recommended for closure or nonrenewal over the past several years, according to the coalition.