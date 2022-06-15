Dozens rally in Cobbs Creek to demand opening of unused Olympic-size swimming pool

Seniors say they also feel cheated.

Larry Brown led water aerobics here for years. “People see me and are like what’s going on?” he said.

Cheryl Akbar was a member of his class.

“I was here faithfully Tuesday and Thursday. I was in a class, we had over 60 people in that pool,” said Akbar.

Besides a place for recreation, organizers say more pools are needed for teaching kids to swim, and in turn, it could help with the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

As of the week of Memorial Day, the City of Philadelphia had only filled 100 lifeguard positions, which means only 40% of pools could open this summer.

“You can’t just wake up today and say I want to be a lifeguard, you got to know how to swim. You have to be certified and trained — that’s the message we want the city to see,” said Britt.

Maita Soukup, the communications director for the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, released this statement to Action News:

“The community has waited for far too long for the Sayre-Morris indoor pool to be fixed. It is a critical community resource that we cannot continue to have remain in a state of disrepair.

Each summer, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation needs to recruit between 350-400 lifeguards, and the same number of pool maintenance attendants, to fully staff our 60+ outdoor pools. By the hiring deadline of June 3, we had identified 80% of the required staff. The pool opening schedule is being prepared now, based on which pools have the staff to open safely. We expect to release the schedule in the next week.

Should the impact of the national lifeguard shortage prevent all pools from opening again this year, we will aim to open as many pools as possible, and make the decision on which pools will open based on: available staffing, geography, neighborhood need, past pool usage data, and other nearby cooling options (like spraygrounds and splash pads). Some parts of the City have a much higher number/concentration of pools. In neighborhoods with multiple pools, PPR will seek to open the largest or most visited pool in the neighborhood, in order to serve the most residents.”