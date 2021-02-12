Composer Tyshawn Sorey set out to write music he hopes will speak to America’s current conversation around racial equity.

He did so with a poem written 134 years ago.

“Save the Boys” was written in 1887 by Frances Watkins Harper, a Black abolitionist and women’s rights activist who lived in Philadelphia. The four-stanza temperance poem is written from the perspective of a person consumed by alcoholism, to the point where they cannot be rehabilitated.

Take back your pledge–ye come too late!

Ye cannot save me from my fate,

Nor bring me back departed joys;

But ye can try to save the boys.

Although the poem is advocating temperance, something Harper was adamant about, Sorey says its lines can be applied to other social ills.

“‘Save the Boys’ I think is definitely relevant to what is happening now, in particular to Black people in the community with police brutality,” he said.

The poem focuses on the fate of the next generation in hopes that, with guidance, it might do better than the previous generation.

Take from your streets those traps of hell

Into whose gilded snares I fell.

“The ‘traps of hell’ could be things like the peril that happens to us out in the streets,” said Sorey. “Taking lines like that, and contextualizing them into what has been happening out here during the era of Black Lives Matter… I think you can translate this text in other ways concerning Black lives now.”