This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Ryan N. Boyer is making history as the first African American to be elected business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council.

Boyer’s appointment comes after longtime leader John Dougherty resigned from the labor organization’s top role after a jury found Dougherty guilty of federal bribery charges.

Boyer, 50, is business manager of the Laborers District Council of Metropolitan Philadelphia and Vicinity, which represents four locals comprising the only majority Black building trades union in the region.

He was appointed to lead the politically influential Building Trades Council on Wednesday afternoon.

“As a child of the labor movement, I know, firsthand, the ways in which labor and our unions change lives,” Boyer said in a statement. “By fighting for our members, we are fighting for working families and fighting against poverty, and these are battles we must win.”

His appointment comes as President Joe Biden signs a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

“With the recent passage of the Biden infrastructure plan, there will be opportunities for labor and our members that we have not seen in generations,” said Boyer, who formerly served as chairman of the Delaware River Port Authority. “The Philadelphia Building Trades will have a major seat at the table and a loud voice in the room when infrastructure investments are made across this region.”