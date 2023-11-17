Rutgers alums suspend donations citing antisemitism concerns

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For years, Marvin and Eva Schlanger funded educational institutions and other organizations, including WHYY, through their non-profit, the Eva and Marvin Schlanger Family Foundation.

Over the last decade, the foundation has given more than $130,000 to Rutgers alone, according to tax filings.

But as of Wednesday, the couple decided to withhold their contributions to New Jersey’s flagship public university, citing the university’s lack of response to anti-semitism on campus.

The Schlangers earned their undergraduate and graduate degrees at public schools; Rutgers University and the University of Massachusetts, respectively.

“Eva and I are very proud of the fact that we got our total education in the public schools,” Marvin Schlanger said. “We were concerned that the administration did not do everything they could to defend a particular Jewish student on campus that needed due process.”