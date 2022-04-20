Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east

Russian forces pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city that is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

In addition to pounding the holdout in Mariupol, Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in the area known as the Donbas, home to coal mines, metal plants and factories vital to Ukraine’s economy.

If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and stronger-than-expected resistance in the nearly two-month war.

But analysts say it could also devolve into a grim war of attrition as Russia attempts to defeat Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops who already have been fighting pro-Moscow separatist forces for eight years in the Donbas.

Ukraine’s ability to bog Russia down has been on display at Mariupol, where a siege since the early days of the war has flattened much of the city but not yet resulted in a full victory.

The port on the Sea of Azov has been the scene of some of the most dramatic suffering of the conflict, which has pushed more than 5 million people to flee the country, according to the U.N., displaced millions more inside it, and upended the post-Cold War security balance in Europe.

Against that devastating backdrop, Russia said Wednesday it has presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands as part of talks aimed at ending the conflict — days after Putin said the negotiations were at a “dead end.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Peskov told a conference call with reporters that “the ball is in (the Ukrainians’) court, we’re waiting for a response.” It was not clear when the Russian document was sent or if it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month.

Ukrainian troops said Tuesday the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant — believed to be the last holdout of troops defending Mariupol — and hit a makeshift hospital where hundreds were staying. The reports could not be independently confirmed.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s military said in a statement that taking control of the Azovstal steel mill and thus fully capturing Mariupol remains a top Russian priority. But it added that Moscow’s forces were continuing to mount offensives across the east as its forces probe for weak points in the Ukrainian defensive lines.

Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday its forces kept up intense attacks on Ukrainian targets, hitting 1,053 with artillery and 73 with airstrikes. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also said there had been missile strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian troops and vehicles in the Kherson Region in southern Ukraine. Those claims could not be independently verified.