Rumbles and booms: Military training ongoing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Residents near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey are hearing “booms” and feeling “rumbles” Tuesday.

That’s because military units are conducting training maneuvers on the base, according to the Toms River Office of Emergency Management.

“During this time, Joint Base and community residents may experience ground shaking and considerable noise, especially during overcast weather,” the base said in news releases about the activity. “Joint Base MDL works hard to minimize the impact training may have on surrounding communities.”

A monthly “noise level calendar” published by the base cites “abundant noise” through Thursday. The calendar does not specify the type of activity generating the sound.

The 42,000-acre installation spans more than 20 miles through portions of Burlington and Ocean counties.

