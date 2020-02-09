Rocket launch likely to be visible at the Jersey Shore

A rocket launch will likely dazzle sky-gazers throughout the New Jersey region early Sunday evening.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will launch the Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague Island, Virginia at 5:39 p.m, according to NASA.

The ship will carry more than 7,500 pounds of supplies, experiments, and equipment to the International Space Station, according to a NASA release release.

With just some clouds in the forecast, the Jersey Shore and greater region will likely see the rocket’s flames and smoke trail as it heads toward space.

The rocket will become visible to the south/southeast ranging between 60 seconds after launch in Cape May County to 140 seconds in Monmouth County.

Live coverage of the launch is available via NASA TV beginning at 5 p.m. here.

Be sure to monitor Wallops Flight Facility on Facebook for up-to-the-minute launch information.