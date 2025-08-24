Richmond Library in Port Richmond reopens after monthslong closure
The library closed in December after a stalled roof replacement caused leaks and pieces of plaster ceiling to fall to the floor.Listen 1:13
The Richmond library in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood reopened this week after being closed for months.
It shuttered in December after a stalled roof replacement project caused the ceiling to leak and pieces of plaster to fall to the floor.
Now, the roof has been rebuilt, the ceiling has been replastered and the heating and air conditioning has been replaced.
Niya Pugh read books and played with her daughter Zya in the library’s children’s section on Wednesday.
“I like going to the library because it’s full with books of all different genres,” Pugh said. “It’s a cool thing to have access to the free public library, because you can get on the internet here, … get involved in other clubs around the area. It’s good bringing the kids here because they can open up and just see all these books and gain interest.”
Libraries in Philly are often forced to shut their doors to patrons due to building issues, broken heating or air conditioning and staff shortages. During the Richmond Library’s monthslong closure, patrons and neighbors described missing a vital community hub that’s an “absolute lifesaver” for moms.
Before Richmond Library closed, Pugh would bring her daughter there on days she didn’t have school or daycare. During the closure, the pair tried other branches, but they were farther away and often closed.
“It’s hard finding things for free on a day-to-day basis to just spend time at that’s safe,” she said. “It’s always safe at the library, you know? You’re always going to find something to do at the library. So it’s good to have the kids be able to come and meet other kids here.”
Now, Pugh is excited to bring her daughter to storytime and socialize with other families.
Lucy Price visited the Richmond Library with her 3-year-old son, Sully, on Wednesday. She said he went straight to the library’s glassed-in beehive, and the pair left with five books.
“My favorite part is checking out new books just to keep a rotation of fresh material in our house,” Price said. “It really fosters our love of reading. And then it’s just a great place to meet other kids and other moms.”
The Richmond Library plans to hold storytime and play groups for babies and toddlers again starting in September.
