Richmond Library in Port Richmond reopens after monthslong closure

The Richmond library in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood reopened this week after being closed for months.

It shuttered in December after a stalled roof replacement project caused the ceiling to leak and pieces of plaster to fall to the floor.

Now, the roof has been rebuilt, the ceiling has been replastered and the heating and air conditioning has been replaced.

Niya Pugh read books and played with her daughter Zya in the library’s children’s section on Wednesday.

“I like going to the library because it’s full with books of all different genres,” Pugh said. “It’s a cool thing to have access to the free public library, because you can get on the internet here, … get involved in other clubs around the area. It’s good bringing the kids here because they can open up and just see all these books and gain interest.”

Libraries in Philly are often forced to shut their doors to patrons due to building issues, broken heating or air conditioning and staff shortages. During the Richmond Library’s monthslong closure, patrons and neighbors described missing a vital community hub that’s an “absolute lifesaver” for moms.