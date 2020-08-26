Republican DA who supported George Floyd protesters censured by local GOP

Nearly three months after a Republican district attorney in a largely rural part of Pennsylvania lent support to the Black Lives Matter movement in a message to his constituents, the local GOP has publicly denounced him.

In June, Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogal wrote, “Black Lives Matter. Period. Full stop,” and went on to explain how he experienced a change of heart from an “All Lives Matter” mentality. The note made national headlines as an example of a Republican in law enforcement expressing support for protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

In a letter to Fogal last week, county GOP Committee Chairman Allen Coffman said the party was formally withdrawing support for Fogal in future elections.

“It is clear to us that your positions have removed you from any association with Franklin County Republicans,” he wrote.

The split is a recent development in the evolving conversations around race and policing that have spread from large cities into small communities across the country, including those that are majority white and lean conservative.

Fogal declined to comment on the censure. A call placed to the Franklin County GOP office referred all media requests to chairman Allen Coffman. Coffman did not return calls or emails.