Renewed calls for N.J. limit on toxic chemical as EPA reportedly rejects national regulation

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey policymakers are facing renewed pressure to regulate a chemical that is linked to thyroid and fetal development problems, following the federal government’s reported decision not to set a national health standard.

According to two published reports last week, the Environmental Protection Agency will say there’s no need to regulate perchlorate, a component of rocket fuel, despite the agency’s earlier conclusion that the chemical is a threat to public health, and in apparent defiance of a court order directing the agency to impose a limit on its concentration in drinking water.

In response to the reports, the EPA said it has not reached a final decision on whether to regulate perchlorate, which is both man-made and naturally occurring in some areas. But it said levels in drinking water have declined since the agency decided in 2011 to set a limit, on the basis that 4% of public water systems, serving as many as 16 million people, may contain the chemical.

In a statement, EPA said: “The agency has not yet made a final decision and any information that is shared or reported now would be premature, inappropriate and would be prejudging the formal process.”

The agency said on Friday it will shortly send its “final action” on perchlorate to the Office of Management and Budget for interagency review.