Rehoboth commissioners vote against $20M wastewater partnership

City leaders in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware voted 5-2 against a $20 million dollar deal Friday that would’ve seen the beach town accept treated wastewater from a county-owned facility and dispose of it into the city’s ocean outfall.

The proposed project would have connected the Wolfe Neck Regional Wastewater Facility to the ocean outfall pipes along Rehoboth Beach’s shores — disposing of 5 million gallons of additional treated wastewater per day from the surrounding Lewes and Wolfe Neck communities.

Those in favor of the proposal said it would divert treated wastewater from the area’s Inland Bays, which have historically been polluted by wastewater runoff. Proponents also said the money would prevent the need to raise sewer rates.

However, Rehoboth Beach Commissioners ultimately voted against Sussex County’s offer, which would have given the city $20 million to enter into a three-way partnership between the city, the county and the Lewes Board of Public Works.