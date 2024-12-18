Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The last three months of the year are the busiest time for ecommerce sales, according to U.S. Census data.

If you’ve been doing your holiday shopping online, chances are it’s come with a lot of packaging.

“When we’re looking at the holidays, we’re looking at a lot of plastic,” said Kyle Lewis, recycling program director for the city of Philadelphia. “We’re looking at a lot of cardboard boxes, a lot of wrapping paper.”

Here’s your guide to what’s trash and what’s not in Philadelphia.

Cardboard and paper almost always go in the recycling

The growth of ecommerce over the last two decades has meant an increase in the use of cardboard boxes, said Barbara Reck, a senior research scientist at the Yale School of the Environment who works with REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership dedicated to growing a circular economy.

“The boxing is basically always done in cardboard, and cardboard is fully recyclable,” Reck said.

In 2018, close to 97% of corrugated boxes were recycled nationwide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Philadelphia’s single-stream, curbside recycling program accepts thick cardboard from cardboard boxes and thinner cardboard, like the stuff that cereal boxes are made of. Philly’s curbside recycling also accepts paper — but not shredded paper.

“We really want the cardboard,” Lewis said.

Styrofoam and packing peanuts are generally trash

Styrofoam and other polystyrene foam packing materials should not go in Philly’s curbside recycling.

“Any form of packing peanut is not [recyclable],” Lewis said.

In fact, polystyrene is very rarely recycled, in part because it’s so light, so transporting it is not cost-effective, Reck said.

“Economies of scale don’t work,” she said. “Currently, it’s really not recyclable. People are working on it.”

Keep plastic bags and bubble wrap out of curbside recycling

Online purchases, especially clothing, often come wrapped in thin plastic bags. E-commerce purchases that come in boxes are often cushioned with bubble wrap or inflated “air pillows.”

These types of thin, filmy plastic can get caught in the machinery that sorts recyclables, so you should keep all of it out of the curbside recycling in Philly. This includes grocery store bags and trash bags.

Thin, filmy plastic can, in theory, be recycled. You may be able to bring popped bubble wrap, deflated air pillows and plastic ecommerce bags to a plastic bag pickup location, such as at your local grocery store, said Rafael Auras, a professor in Michigan State University’s School of Packaging.

“You should ask before dropping there, but it’s the same material — so it should be OK,” he said.