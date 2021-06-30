Donate
Honoring real Black history

Real Black History: Young artists carry on the legacy of The Sound of Philadelphia

Kenny Gamble, right, and Leon Huff pose for a photo

In this Nov. 17, 2010, file photo, Kenny Gamble, right, and Leon Huff pose for a photo during a street naming ceremony, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek, File)

The music of legendary songwriting/production duo Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff helped redefine soul music in the 1970s and 80s.

Known as The Sound of Philadelphia, it was rich with strings and horns, and lush arrangements that complemented a thumping groove. It was music about love and music with a message. It was music born out of the pain, suffering, and joy of Black people in America.

And it’s music that still resonates today. In fact, the Gamble and Huff catalogue is so popular and expansive that Columbia Record once estimated their songs are played about every 13.5 minutes, somewhere in the world.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Gamble and Huff. So to commemorate Black Music Month, Real Black History pays homage to Gamble and Huff and looks at some local artists who are continuing their legacy.

Part of the series

