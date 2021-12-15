Fans of Philadelphia’s historic architecture have reason to celebrate.

As part of an effort to save more historic buildings from the wrecking ball, the city is adding two full-time employees to the Philadelphia Historical Commission. Advocates hope the extra staff power will help move more properties out of harm’s way by reducing the time it takes for the commission to review a growing list of nominations for historic buildings, as well as proposals for new historic districts.

Both processes start internally before becoming the subject of at least two public meetings and a vote by the agency’s 12 commissioners. But until the Commission approves a nomination and the property owner is notified of that fact, there is nothing stopping a developer from proceeding with demolition.

Paul Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, said it’s not unusual for a nomination to languish for months before it’s reviewed, a reality he boils down to staff size.

“In a city that has been having a development boom with widespread demolition, we’re never going to get ahead of the problem unless we get more of our historic buildings, streetscapes, and neighborhoods protected by the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places,” said Steinke.