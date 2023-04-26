2 charged in murder of mother shot in Dunkin’ drive-thru

Authorities say Alhakim and Jean planned and conspired to murder King, who was the longtime girlfriend of William Hayes.

According to investigators, Jean and Hayes had an affair last year, and after Hayes broke it off, Jean continued to text, call and harass both King and Hayes, prompting Hayes to obtain a Protection From Abuse Order against Jean.

On the day of the murder, Alhakim allegedly parked a Mercury Sable a short distance away, then walked to the driver’s side of King’s Ford Edge and shot her multiple times.

King’s 11-year-old son was in the backseat of the car at the time. He was not injured.

King’s boyfriend told Action News she was taking her son to violin practice when she was shot.

Tracking down the suspects

Investigators say King was followed from her residence in the Lynnewood Gardens apartments by the silver Mercury Sable driven by Alhakim.

Alhakim was also allegedly outside of King’s residence in the days leading up to the murder and had watched her movements.

Cell phone evidence determined that Jean added Alhakim’s phone number under “Zah” to her contacts in mid-February.

Authorities say Alhakim saved a screen capture to his phone of a Google map of the victim’s apartment complex. There was a pin marking King’s exact residence and a red arrow showing a route to travel directly to the victim’s residence.

On Alhakim’s phone, there was allegedly a photo of the victim displayed on a cellphone held by a woman now identified as Jean. The photo was reportedly taken on Feb. 25, 2023, at 2:17 p.m., less than 30 minutes after Alhakim allegedly shared his real-time location with Jean for them to meet up.

Minutes later, authorities say a screen capture of a photo montage of Rachel King was saved on Alhakim’s phone.

After King’s murder, authorities say both Alhakim and Jean tried to delete information from their cell phones, with Jean deleting 787 texts just 13 minutes prior to her interview with detectives on April 12.

The communication was later recovered by law enforcement.

On the day of the murder, authorities say Jean sent Alhakim a message on CashApp with a payment of $5, with the emoji message that is interpreted to mean “link up, message me, no phones, that’s it.”

Investigators say Alhakim obtained the Mercury Sable on March 30, 2023, less than two weeks before the murder, when Alhakim and Jean went together to buy it at a shop on 61st Street in Philadelphia. The vehicle was purchased in Julie Jean’s name.