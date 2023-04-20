15-year-old shot outside North Philadelphia recreation center

Philadelphia police are investigating after a teenager was shot outside a recreation center on Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a recreation center

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a recreation center on Wednesday afternoon. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It happened around 4 p.m. near 9th and Jefferson streets at the Dendy Recreation Center.

Police tell Action News a 15-year-old male was shot in the back.

He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he was placed in stable condition.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off parts of the rec center.

It’s still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just a week after the city announced it would be installing more cameras around rec centers to deter crime.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

