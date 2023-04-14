Philadelphia adds surveillance cameras outside recreation centers

City Council President Darrell Clarke on Wednesday watched a technician install a camera outside a North Philadelphia recreation center — one of more than 100 being installed across the city to track those nearby when a crime occurs.

“Frequently we have individuals out on the perimeter literally shooting into rec centers and damaging individuals and in some couple of cases, killing,” said Clarke.

“We had an unfortunate incident where one of our municipal workers was killed recently. Those individuals ran away from the center. We did not have a camera feed that directly saw where they were going.” Clarke added.

Philadelphia recreation centers already have hundreds of cameras inside the facilities, but the ones mounted outside are designed to help police after an incident occurs.

There have been a number of shootings near city recreation centers, including the 2019 shooting of a 19-year-old woman near Dendy Recreation Center, a mass shooting near Shepard Recreation Center, and the shooting death of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Center employee Tiffany Fletcher near the Mill Creek Recreation Center.