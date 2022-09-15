‘Abbott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson visits Kimmel, collects apology

“Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson took revenge on Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy prank with one of her own, then collected an apology from the late-night host whose bit was criticized as rude and worse.

Kimmel, who had distracted attention from Brunson’s Emmy acceptance speech by lying pretend-drunk on stage, was delivering his monologue Wednesday when a pretty-in-pink Brunson appeared, award in hand.

“I have a little favor to ask,” she said. “So you know how when you win an Emmy you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time. And then … you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

“I have heard of that happening in previous years,” Kimmel replied.

“Well, I was wondering, or no, more demanding if I could I have a couple of extra minutes to thank, you know, a couple of extra people,” Brunson said. Kimmel stepped back to cede the spotlight to his guest, and later in the show told Brunson he was sorry for what he’d done at the Emmys on Monday.

Brunson’s and Kimmel’s shows both air on ABC.

Brunson won the best comedy series writing award Emmy and found herself sharing the stage with Kimmel — who was flat on his back and dragged there by fellow presenter Will Arnett because Kimmel supposedly had too many “skinny margaritas.” Kimmel gave Brunson a thumbs-up for her award but didn’t budge, a decision that was blasted online as thoughtless by some and cited as an example of white-male arrogance by others.

“Abbott Elementary,” a mockumentary set in an underfunded Philadelphia school, earned a total of three Emmy Awards for its freshman season, including one for co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph for best comedy supporting actress.