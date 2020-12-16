An unsteady lifeline

Fraud, underpayment, and overpayment of claims have all bogged down PUA claimants, even as others say the program is a lifeline.

Berry only received two weeks of payments before new anti-fraud measures halted her payments. Pennsylvania, and many other states, found that their unemployment systems were being targeted by criminals who used stolen identities to apply for benefits. The state instituted a series of changes, such as disbursing payments on debit cards rather than via direct deposit, to cut down on fake users.

Berry submitted new identification information in September and expects to receive retroactive payments this week but said the process has made her “very stressed.”

Clover Hines, 39, worked at a beauty salon as an independent contractor until March. A month after she enrolled in PUA, she said she received “a huge overpayment.”

Hines sent the money back, but said she “almost wishes” she had not because the state has been slow to process the return while at the same time cutting her weekly payments as garnishment for overpayment.

Still, the aid she has received has helped her pay bills, but her 39 weeks of unemployment runs out next week and her work offerings are still far below normal.

“I would like them to extend it because it does help a lot,” she said. She has already downsized her home and has been spending her savings, while occasionally doing hair at her house, to make ends meet.

Some people have had less luck correcting their claims.

Michael Yorke worked as a home remodeling contractor in Delaware and Chester counties before the pandemic. He received PUA until July, when the payments stopped. He said at his age, 67, he is not comfortable working in other peoples’ houses while the pandemic still rages.

“Pennsylvania cut me off and cut my wife off without a word and without an explanation,” he said. “Perhaps being ignored for this long makes me cynical but I think that we should expect better.”

His wife, a realtor, is in the same boat. Yorke said he was able to get through to a call center employee last week, and was told he needed to produce more documentation to prove who he is. Now, he’s afraid he will lose his chance of recouping the money he is owed once the program expires.

“We’ve actually been burning savings … we’re burning up the end of the road,” said Yorke, who is dipping into money they intended to save for retirement.

Pennsylvania will continue to pay out back payments to eligible recipients who had their claims held up for any reason “until we are given a stop date by the federal government,” said License and Inspection Press Secretary Sarah DeSantis.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that 500,000 claimants had their cases flagged for fraud in October, and experienced an interruption in benefits.

For some who hoped the payments would help them pivot to a new career, the dismal job market has stymied those aspirations.

“After 75 applications I have yet to receive an interview,” said Lou C., a photographer based in South Philadelphia who has been looking for work for five months. He asked that his last name be withheld for fear that it would hurt his search.

Lou said when the additional $600 a week was still being paid, through July, he was not making as much money as he did photographing large events, often for universities, but he was doing well enough to chip away at credit card debt. Now, he’s facing the prospect of yet more debt to get through this period.

He is also slowly giving up on the idea that he will be able to pull off a career pivot before the economy recovers.

“I have been trying to apply for positions that could be a career, looking for 9-5 jobs … I’m probably going to have to apply to grocery stores or Best Buy just to have an income” once PUA expires, he said.