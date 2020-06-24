Prospects dimming for behind-the-scenes push to expand video gaming in Pa.

“They are everywhere and they are completely unregulated, and I think it’s time to bring them into the light of day,” Corman said.

Asked why he is also pushing for potentially thousands of new VGTs, which are currently only allowed at truck stops, Corman said he did not think it would be fair to legalize games of skill but continue to restrict where VGTs can be placed.

“It’s hard for me to say, you can exist, but you cannot,” Corman said, adding that VGTs and games of skill under his proposal could compete on an even playing field.

Corman said the measure could raise up to $250 million annually, which could initially prop up state coffers but eventually be redirected toward freezing property taxes for seniors.

Though Corman did not appear to have enough votes among Republicans to move the bill as of late Tuesday, GOP leaders were still whipping votes and trying to court Democrats.

Senate Republican leaders said they are still hoping for a vote this week, but they are working against the clock: The legislature will break for the summer later this month, and will not return until September. That leaves little time to strike deals on an issue like gambling that has historically been a heavy lift in Pennsylvania.

Some rank-and-file legislators objected to the effort and questioned its timing.

“The timing to me is just wrong,” said Sen. Robert M. Tomlinson (R., Bucks), one of the architects of the state’s original gambling law and an outspoken critic of games of skill being allowed to operate without oversight or repercussion.

“I believe that we’ve expanded gaming enough and that we should just eliminate [games of skill] and not make them legal — we are rewarding bad behavior,” he added.

For his part, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signaled that he believes Pennsylvania is reaching saturation when it comes to gambling.

“There are a multitude of legal gaming options already available for Pennsylvanians to play, including lottery, ilottery, slot machines, table games, sports gaming, internet gaming, fantasy sports, etc.,” a spokesperson for Wolf, Lyndsay Kensinger, said. “Any new gaming dollars will siphon existing gaming revenue streams that benefit Pennsylvanians, like the lottery fund and property tax relief fund.”

Should Republicans fail to gain enough support for the bill, their efforts will probably continue into the fall.

“I would not be shocked if they [leaders] revisit it if they can find another way to fashion it,” said Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.