Princeton Tigers add to their March Madness lore

Oh, and that’s not the delivery driver this week dropping pizzas off at Jadwin Gym. That was Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, who made a cameo appearance at a practice before the Tigers left for their first Sweet 16 since 1967. Murphy raised his arm with the rest of the Tigers and coaching staff and broke the huddle on the three count with “together!”

“I don’t think any of us have had a governor roll into practice,” Tigers standout Ryan Langborg said, laughing. “That was a really cool experience. But at the same time, it was just another day at the office.”

The cubicle is getting cramped.

Politicians, professors, media hordes, anyone who can snag a spot has popped by the gym to glean insights on how the 15th-seeded Tigers have pulled this off. Ousting second-seeded Arizona by 4 points looked every bit an upset; blowing out Missouri by 15 in the second round did not.

“Things are going to be different as much as I try to keep it normal,” Henderson said. “At Princeton, we don’t get this that often. I love that they’re getting a chance to feel like celebrities.”

Take 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year Tosan Evbuomwan. He picked up food at Winberie’s — “where extraordinary people are regulars” — and received a standing ovation. Henderson, himself a March hero for Princeton under Pete Carril in the 1990s, was shuttled with his players to New York for spots on CNN and “The Dan Patrick Show.” Blake Peters became a March meme when he channeled Kevin Garnett and yelled “ anything is possible!” Even late night host Jimmy Fallon dropped a lyric that “Missouri got served by some old Princeton nerds, now you’re busted” in a campy song about the spate of extreme upsets.

Up next, Princeton’s biggest game since the 1967 team that boasted three All-Ivy League first-team players lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16,- when only 23 teams were in the tournament. The Tigers are 9½-point underdogs to No. 6 seed Creighton on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Still, Princeton has yet to be overwhelmed by the big stage. Missouri lost as a 6½-point favorite and Arizona was a 13½-point favorite.

Henderson recalled some advice former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan once offered about the tournament.

“All you’ve got to do is win six game in a row,” Henderson said. “It is a bit of a math thing.”

Princeton kids love a good equation and the late John Nash is perhaps more well-known than Carril, the basketball legend who died last summer. The downtown university store didn’t have a single tournament T-shirt in the window, or on the racks. The stately buildings that house Princeton’s clubs — private social and networking facilities for students and alumni — seemed naked without banners and flags that would fly at more traditional basketball schools.

“It’s not a very big sports school,” sophomore Elise Kait said inside the student union. “I think the athletes are probably all pretty excited. I’d say a good number of students are. But I’d say a good number of them don’t really care.”

Kait was likely to juggle game updates as she hits up a performance Friday night of Princeton’s rock ensemble, PURE.

“It’s unfortunate it happened at the same time so I can’t really cheer on the guys as much,” ensemble singer Samara Samad said. “But that’s how the cookie crumbles”

The Tigers practiced Tuesday at the same time “Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran was speaking at the school’s center for equality. Many of the Tigers consider themselves movie buffs. Langbord, the senior guard, had a midterm essay due this week on the Federico Fellini film “Amarcord.” The Tigers made it a habit of watching movies together before every game. One of last weekend’s selections? The Tom Hanks hijacking film “Captain Phillips.”

Just ask Arizona, the Tigers are the captains now.

“I should have said that in the postgame press conference,” Langborg cracked.