Princeton professor wins Nobel Prize for climate change studies

Princeton Professor Syukuro Manabe is part of a trio to be awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in physics. The 90-year-old is a pioneer in the field and the Swedish Academy of Sciences said his work “laid the foundation for the development of current climate models.” He built the first-ever modern climate model in the 1960’s, explaining global warming and the role humans play in contributing to it.