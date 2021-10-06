Princeton professor wins Nobel Prize for climate change studies
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.
Princeton Professor Syukuro Manabe is part of a trio to be awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in physics. The 90-year-old is a pioneer in the field and the Swedish Academy of Sciences said his work “laid the foundation for the development of current climate models.” He built the first-ever modern climate model in the 1960’s, explaining global warming and the role humans play in contributing to it.
Manabe is currently senior meteorologist for Princeton’s Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences program. He shares the Nobel Prize with Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany and Giorgio Parisi of the Sapienza University of Rome, Italy.