From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Princeton, New Jersey’s municipal council unanimously adopted a resolution Monday night in support of state lawmakers passing the Immigrant Trust Act.

Mia Sacks, council president, said while the resolution formalizes the local government’s support, it does not have any direct impact on what happens in Princeton.

In 2018, the Garden State adopted the Immigrant Trust Directive. The policy limits the extent to which state and local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration authorities. It’s designed to build trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement by ensuring that immigrants feel safe reporting crimes without fear of deportation.

The Immigrant Trust Act would codify the directive and ensure that local resources are used to support local priorities rather than fund federal immigration enforcement. The act would limit the circumstances under which public agencies can collect information related to immigration status, as well as require New Jersey public schools, health care facilities, libraries and shelters to adopt model policies to help people feel safer seeking public services.

Sacks said the council has followed the directive since it was introduced and fully supports the Immigrant Trust Act, but local officials do not have the legal right to prohibit ICE agents from operating in Princeton.

“We take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the state of New Jersey and of the United States, and there are constraints in the way that we can act as local government, and I think that we’ve been very clear,” she said.

Sacks said Princeton already provides know-your-rights training and supports its immigrant community.

“We provide connection to legal services, financial assistance, we work closely with the school district, there is a tremendous amount of support,” she said.

The Immigrant Trust Act has not advanced in the state legislature after being introduced last fall. In February, Senate President Nicholas Scutari indicated he did not plan to allow the legislation to advance because of concerns that it could undermine the state’s existing pro-immigrant protections. He said state Attorney General Matt Platkin had shared similar concerns.

During the public comment period of Monday night’s meeting, Ana Paola Pazmiño, executive director of the volunteer organization Resistencia en Acción, thanked town officials for adopting the resolution.

“This isn’t just a Princeton Council win, it’s a community win, and I want to send that powerful message because immigrant families belong here, and their safety and their dignity matter,” she said.

She said passing the Immigrant Trust Act is essential and sends a message to immigrants that the city is establishing policies that are protecting their services, like health care and schools and libraries, and their access to go to these places without any fear.