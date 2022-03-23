The Princeton University women’s basketball team gave Indiana all they could Monday night. The Tigers lost to the Hoosiers 56-55 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Nonetheless, students on Princeton’s campus were proud of what the team accomplished this year.

“I’m really glad that the women’s basketball team was able to make it that far,” said Eden Teshome. “I’m a little disappointed, but also really proud of how the team did.”

Admittedly, she is not into sports, but heard about the season through friends who are into basketball. For Teshome, it’s about school pride.

“I hope they do as well or even better next season,” she added.