Polls are now open in New Jersey and Delaware, where voters are largely expected to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New Jersey, the nearly all-mail primary is emerging as a test of the state’s ability to deliver a drama-free election in the face of critical tweets from President Donald Trump and state Republicans seeking federal election monitors.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced lawmakers and state officials to prepare state and county election organizations for a surge in remote voting and it also delayed the usual June primary by a month.

While the deadline has passed for applications for ballots to arrive by mail, voters can still request mail-in ballots in person at their county clerk’s office until 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than July 7 and received by the county no later than July 14 to be counted.

Ballots can also be returned to one of dozens of dropboxes across the state; there are at least five in each county.

Voters can still cast a ballot in person. At least one polling place will be open in every municipality; counties are required to have at least half of their polling places available to voters.

Results of this year’s primary may take longer due to the increase in voting by mail.

The race to face Van Drew

Democrats in the Garden State’s 2nd Congressional District will pick who will face incumbent Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties to become a Republican last year.

The three leading candidates are Will Cunningham, Amy Kennedy and Brigid Callahan Harrison.

John Francis III, an environmental activist and commissioner in West Cape May, and former FBI agent Robert Turkavage are also on the ballot.

Cunningham faced Van Drew two years ago in the Democratic primary and came in third overall.

Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University, has much of the South Jersey establishment behind her while Cunningham is backed by several progressive groups. Kennedy is supported by Gov. Phil Murphy as well as Democrats in Atlantic City and Atlantic County.

Van Drew is expected to easily win his primary contest against Robert Patterson, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush.

Gibbs and Richter battle in the 3rd

County Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District are split in who they are backing. While Burlington County Republicans have endorsed Kate Gibbs, a former county freeholder, Ocean County Republicans are backing David Richter, the former construction company executive.

The race has been full of heat going into the primary election. Richter has questioned Gibbs’s integrity based on her record for shoplifting, drug possession and possession of alcohol on the beach. Gibbs said her court record was based on bad decisions made in her 20s. However, she has questioned Richter’s intentions for running in the district. He originally had planned to run against Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd, but when Van Drew flipped parties and received the backing of President Trump, Richter set his sights on the 3rd.

The winner of this race will face Democratic incumbent Andy Kim who is running unopposed in his primary.

Delaware votes on presidential race

Voters in Delaware will weigh in on the presidential race, even though Republican President Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden have all but clinched their party’s nominations.

In May, Gov. John Carney issued an executive order that sent absentee ballots to all registered voters and allowed them to mark “sick” or “temporarily or permanently physically disabled so they could still participate in the presidential primary if they did not want to vote in person. Absentee ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

And while some traditional in-person polling locations won’t be open Tuesday because of coronavirus restrictions, the state Department of Election lists locations in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHYY’s Mark Eichmann and The Associated Press contributed to this report.