Dems race to face party-flipper Van Drew in swing South Jersey district

The heart-shaped district covers the southern end of the state from the bottom of Burlington County down to the tip of Cape May. Voters there elected Trump in 2016 after voting for President Barack Obama twice.

Cunningham is running as a self-proclaimed progressive in this moderate swing district. He says both his life and work experience make him the most qualified to bring change.

“I think those closest to the pain have to be closest to the power,” he said. “When I talk about being close to the pain, for me, it’s just knowing the struggle of this community.”

The pain he refers to is being born in Vineland to a single teenage mother, who has worked hourly jobs her whole life. He said they experienced homelessness for two years when Cunningham was in high school.

He graduated from Brown University and University of Texas Law School, has worked as a congressional staffer, and ran against Van Drew in the 2018 Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, Harrison boasts of the bridges she’s built during her campaign across unions, progressive groups and establishment leaders to take on Van Drew.

“In order to defeat him, we need a broad coalition that is inclusive,” she said, “bringing everyone to the table using all of the diverse resources within the district.”

Kennedy says she brings yet another viewpoint to the race.

“For me, to bring the perspective of a schoolteacher, of a mother, of someone who has committed to raising my family here is so important,” she said. “When it comes to leadership and the tone we hope to set, I think it’s about civility.”

The candidates share similar views on issues like police reform and boosting the South Jersey economy. To distinguish themselves, they’ll need name recognition among Democratic voters in the district in a primary expected to be an overwhelmingly vote-by-mail contest, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Kennedy has the backing of Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as Democrats in Atlantic City and Atlantic County, Harrison has most of the South Jersey establishment behind her, along with U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker.

Cunningham, a one-time Booker staffer, has been endorsed by several progressive groups including Democracy for America.

He says party leaders aren’t supporting his campaign because he does not have the same privileges as his opponents.

“These people come from power and privilege,” he said, “it is time that power and privilege not be the reason someone is bestowed a congressional seat.”

His opponents disagree.