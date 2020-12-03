Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

President-elect Joe Biden heard first-hand stories of how the pandemic has created financial hardship for workers and small business owners around the country during a virtual roundtable meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Biden sat before a big screen at Wilmington’s Queen Theater talking with a group of workers, many of them unemployed due to the impacts of COVID-19. Several, including Karen Coffey fought back tears as they described the hardships.

Coffey, a stadium worker in Detroit, said she hasn’t worked since the start of the outbreak in March.

“We do have a lot of concerns, Mr. Biden. It’s been rough,” she told the president-elect. “My last day of work was March 8 when everything shut down. It’s hard trying to keep up with your bills.”

Coffey said getting extra $600 in unemployment relief earlier in the year was very helpful, but that money has run out.

Biden told the workers he was urging Congress to approve an aid package to help address their needs now.

“The full Congress should come together and pass a robust package of relief to address your urgent needs now,” he said. “That means extending unemployment insurance for Lorie and Jessica and Karen and the millions of Americans like them who lost their jobs.”