Power outages possible at the Jersey Shore Thursday with strong wind gusts

Forecasters say strong wind gusts Thursday at the Jersey Shore might spur power outages.

The National Weather Service say sustained westerly winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph could result in downed tree limbs and some power outages.

The strongest winds will be at the immediate coast, according to forecasters. Winds will gradually decrease Thursday night after a burst of gusts during the afternoon hours as colder air moves into the region.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The windy conditions are due to a strong low-pressure system moving through New England, according to the National Weather Service.