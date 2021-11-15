Post-pandemic work includes wellness as a priority

Geoff Irwin was one of the clients she coached. The Havertown resident had been looking to shift from software engineer to business consultant. His goal was to find a job advising companies about how to change practices, convince employees to buy in, and improve the bottom line. In preparation for the career switch, Irwin had expanded his skill set and earned a master’s degree.

Then the pandemic turned his home into a full-time office. Stress and anxiety ticked up. He was trying to solve serious technical problems for his company amid the distractions of a home life that included an energetic four year-old son.

“I did a lot of self-reflection about why I had the stress and was feeling the way I was,” said Irwin, 41.

His career coach faced the same challenge.

Early in the pandemic, Crawford’s work opportunities nearly vanished. The fear crept in that she wouldn’t have enough work to survive. So Crawford panicked. She began grabbing any training job she could find and private coaching sessions she could schedule. Before long, she found herself in a familiar place.

The migraines were back, along with vertigo and tinnitus. It was happening again. “I threw the taking care of myself to the wayside,” Crawford said.

Once again, Crawford decided to “slow down and heal.” She made self-care a part of her personal business plan, something she had coached her clients to do.

Crawford took a seven-week sabbatical. She hired an assistant, and found doctors that she trusted to help with the physical and emotional manifestations of her stress. She even wrote a book. Show Your Ask!: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career outlines strategies for readers and includes Crawford’s goal-setting methodology which can be used to ease on-the-job stress.

Crawford’s advice: Identify what you need. If you’re tired, sleep. If you’re anxious, take a moment to shake it out, talk it out. Then, make time in your schedule to create peace and “check yourself before you wreck yourself.” Finally, just do it. “Pray, meditate, take a bubble bath, or maybe a break from social media,” Crawford said.

Irwin, the Havertown consultant, dealt with it by taking walks. At first, he strolled around the neighborhood with his son, and then alone after the little boy went back to daycare.

“I was trying to take the opportunity to take care of myself more during the day. I feel like I came out of it as a better parent,” Irwin said. He also managed to secure a new job.

For Crawford, the pandemic helped her redefine success. Before COVID-19, winning professionally was about the accolades, awards, a full client load and a schedule packed from 9 to 5.

“But, I realized that success has to be more internal for me. It was about how I showed up and if I feel like I did the best I could,” Crawford said. Being not so ‘booked and busy’ is okay.

To stay on track, Crawford takes her own advice.

“I had to change my work and teach myself how not to work. People call it self-care. I call it self-leadership.”