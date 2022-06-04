Air quality concerns linger after Port Richmond junkyard fire

Some residents of Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood experienced what city officials called an “air quality emergency” Thursday due to smoke from a junkyard fire.

Officials with the city’s Department of Public Health announced Friday that air monitoring stations near the fire at a scrap metal recycling facility at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane picked up elevated levels of tiny, unhealthy particles through the night — and that one of the stations remained “slightly elevated” as of Friday afternoon.

“The fact that one of them is still elevated, that’s cause for concern,” said Dr. Ezra Wood, chemistry professor at Drexel University.