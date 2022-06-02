Crews battle massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section

    By
  • 6abc
    Updated Jun. 2, 2022 7:25 pm

Firefighters battled a massive junkyard fire in the city’s Port Richmond section.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a fire at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatchef Lane.

The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke billowing across the sky.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

