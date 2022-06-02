Crews battle massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Firefighters battled a massive junkyard fire in the city’s Port Richmond section.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a fire at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatchef Lane.
The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke billowing across the sky.
Scrap yard fire on Wheatsheaf Ln. near Aramingo. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cxhq64MiEP— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) June 2, 2022
The fire was brought under control around 5:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.