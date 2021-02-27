Poll: Increasing number of N.J. Latinos say they would take COVID-19 vaccine

Increasingly, Latinos in New Jersey say they will likely take or have already received the COVID-19, according to a new poll.

Newark-based social justice nonprofit Project Ready says 77% of Latinos they polled in February are planning to or have already received the COVID-19 vaccine; up from 55% in November. Overall, 71% of those polled now say they would take the vaccine, compared to 60% in November. The rate of willingness to get vaccinated among African Americans remains largely unchanged.

There was a little bit of hesitancy in the beginning of the vaccine rollout in the Latino community, according to Christian Estevez, president of the Latino Action Network.

“People were not sure if the vaccine could be trusted given that the trial periods were short,” he said. “There was concern that we didn’t want to be the test subjects for the vaccine.”

Like Black Americans, Latino communities have also had studies conducted on them that are now viewed as unethical. Between 1946 and 1949, a U.S.-funded study deliberately infected hundreds of Guatemalans with syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases. The U.S. government issued an apology for the study in 2010.

Estevez said Puerto Ricans in particular remember when birth control pill testing took place on the island, before the pill was widely available in the continental U.S. The Washington Post reported in 2017 that critics of the Puerto Rican trials have compared them to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study the government conducted on African American men in Alabama from 1932 to 1972.

As more people have been getting the vaccine, Estevez said that more are accepting that the vaccine is safe. He added that he has also seen more trust among immigrants that were older when they came to the U.S.

“Most of us get vaccinated when we’re small children and don’t really remember the experience,” he said. “But my mother and others, they all have that vaccine mark on their arm, so they have a memory of having been vaccinated at a time they can remember and knowing that they came out OK on the other end of it.”