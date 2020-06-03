Police team with good Samaritans to rescue swimmers at the Jersey Shore

A pair of police officers and good Samaritans rescued two distressed swimmers from the ocean off the coast of Asbury Park early Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police and fire units were dispatched to the Second Avenue beach in the Monmouth County city at 7:08 p.m. for a water rescue, according to an Asbury Park Police Department news release.

Officers Christoper Sylvia and Tess Martin arrived first and “entered the water without hesitation,” the release said.

They were joined by two good Samaritans to conduct the successful rescue. “This was an outstanding effort by all involved and they should be commended for their actions,” the release said.

The victims, who were not identified, were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated and released.