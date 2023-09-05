Series of water rescues, drownings reported along Jersey shore due to strong rip currents

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Rescues were made up and down the Jersey shore as rip currents remained strong over the holiday weekend.

It was just after noon in Strathmere, Cape May County when beachgoers noticed two swimmers in distress.

“Somebody was rescued by one of the surfers and then I noticed a second head bobbing above the water, but then after a wave came, they were gone,” said Joshua Cummings from Washington Township.

The frantic search for that swimmer continued at the Taylor Avenue beach, which is not typically guarded.

“We dispatched our beach patrol to an unprotected area of our beach. It’s about a mile down from where our lifeguards were. We ran a chain of getting guards into vehicles to get them on the scene,” said Upper Township Beach Patrol Chief Bill Handley.

A teenage girl was rescued by a surfer. Within 10 to 15 minutes, the chief says they found another victim: the girl’s 30- to 40-year-old father.

CPR was started and he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials say this time of year can be challenging when it comes to the beaches.

“We’ve had various tropical storms running near our region and there’s more developing. And we have a heat wave coming up. So there’s going to be a lot of people who would look to go to the ocean to cool off. Less lifeguards on duty, schools are starting,” said Handley.

“Regardless of where you’re swimming or enjoying the beach anywhere, you should swim in front of a lifeguard. If you’re going to go in the water it should be a protected beach,” said Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman.

Over the weekend, a swimmer drowned in Beach Haven, Ocean County.

Officials say another rescue was made Sunday in Margate, Atlantic County.

That swimmer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Action News spoke to people enjoying the waves on Monday, but cautiously.

“It’s been very rough, the kids have been staying close to the beach,” said Allison Singles of Exton, Pa. “The waves deep are really big and my dad has been surfing those.”

After Labor Day, many beach patrols scale back days and hours. If you’re headed to the beach be sure to check the schedule and locations.