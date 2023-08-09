Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Terence Jones wants answers about the shooting of Anthony Allegrini Jr. — the 18-year-old killed by a Pennsylvania state trooper during an illegal car racing meetup on I-95 in early June.

The former Philadelphia Police Department officer has spent the last 15 years pushing for cops who unjustly harm civilians to be held accountable. He’s conducted independent investigations into the police shootings of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Radazz Hearns in Trenton, and T.J. Sidiero in Philadelphia. Jones claims his advocacy has contributed to the arrest or firing of 13 police officers.

Now he’s looking into Allegrini Jr.’s death. Jones has filed a complaint with the state police’s Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards Internal Affairs Division. He’s calling for an internal investigation of the two troopers involved and an immediate release of their names.

“The troopers have a strong motive to be dishonest and are not credible victims or witnesses,” the complaint reads. “They are depending on the Pennsylvania State Police to close ranks and turn a blind eye and deaf ear to their unlawful behavior.”

The Pa. State Police are already investigating the two troopers internally. The trooper who discharged his weapon is out due to injuries sustained the night of the incident but, according to the department, has not been cleared for full duty. The other trooper who was involved, but did not fire, has returned to work.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is leading a criminal investigation into the incident. Neither department has provided a timeline on when those investigations will conclude.

Allegrini Jr.’s family said they’ve gotten no updates about their case. His cousin posted a YouTube video calling on investigators to be more transparent.

In June, his parents were trying to figure out how their son’s life ended so suddenly.

Days after the funeral, their living room was full of flowers and photos showing Allegrini Jr. smiling and laughing with his family and friends.

“We just want the truth,” Anthony Allegrini Sr. said. “We’re not trained professionals in this, we’re just mom and dad. So we don’t know. But whatever’s left of this, we have to make it right.”

Neither the DA’s Office nor Pa. State Police would release the names of the officers involved, or an update on the findings.

“Normally what happens is when the DA’s Office clears the trooper or where charges are filed criminally against an involved member of law enforcement, their names are normally released then,” Pa. State Police spokesperson Adam Reed said. “There’s no hard and fast rule.”

What really happened?

Captain Gerard McShea said at a press conference the day after the shooting that Allegrini Jr. was driving his Audi toward the two troopers, and “failed to yield.” McShea said both officers were injured due to being struck by the vehicle, and that one trooper fired a shot into the front windshield, killing the teen.

Department policy states that officers “shall not discharge a firearm at a moving motor vehicle” unless the vehicle, driver, or passenger “poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

Jones said there’s no way that the risk to the trooper’s life was great enough to justify a fatal shot.

“They had plenty of time to not put themselves in imminent danger,” he said. “Why would you put yourself in front of a 4,000-something-pound Audi S4 vehicle where you could be hit?”