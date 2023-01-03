Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media, Haverford Twp.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.

Shoppers in Media and Haverford Township, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout.

In Media, shops that do not follow suit could face fines of up to $300. While the new ordinance went into effect on Jan. 1, the borough says enforcement and fines for violations start July 1, 2023.