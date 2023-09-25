Investigators: Plane went into stall during maneuvers before Bucks County crash that killed 2

Federal authorities say a plane that crashed in a residential street near a suburban Philadelphia middle school last year, killing two people, went into a stall and went out of control as the pilot was practicing maneuvers during an instructional flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report last week that the owner of the four-seat Beech 35-C33 that went down in Bucks County’s Hilltown Township in February 2022 was flying with an instructor to prepare for a commercial pilot practical examination.

The board said the probable cause of the crash was “the pilots’ exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack” while practicing maneuvers about 1,600 feet above the ground “which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and a loss of airplane control.”