2 dead after small plane crashes in Hilltown Township, Pa.

    • February 24, 2022
Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in a residential area of Hilltown Township, Bucks County on Thursday evening, Action News has learned.

The aircraft went down around 5 p.m. in the area of Pennridge Central Middle School off of Victoria and Brittany lanes.

The view from Chopper 6 showed smoke rising from the downed aircraft in a residential area of Hilltown Township.

The victims have not been identified.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

