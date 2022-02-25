2 dead after small plane crashes in Hilltown Township, Pa.
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in a residential area of Hilltown Township, Bucks County on Thursday evening, Action News has learned.
The aircraft went down around 5 p.m. in the area of Pennridge Central Middle School off of Victoria and Brittany lanes.
The view from Chopper 6 showed smoke rising from the downed aircraft in a residential area of Hilltown Township.
The victims have not been identified.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.