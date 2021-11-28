Physicians urge preventative screenings this Lung Cancer Awareness Month

The screening itself has some risks, such as false positives that may lead to unnecessary additional screens or even surgery. But overall, experts say, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

Screenings are especially important because lung cancer is typically detected at a late stage, when treatment is less likely to cure, said Deborah Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Association. That relates to a low chance of survival. Symptoms such as persistent cough, shortness of breath, or pain tend to show up in the later stages of illness. If patients are screened for lung cancer prior to experiencing symptoms, their chance of death from lung cancer decreases by 14% to 20%. And if lung cancer is caught very early, before it spreads, the chances of surviving five years or more increases by 60%.

This year, a federal task force changed the guidelines on who should be screened for lung cancer, to include more people and start at a younger age.

“And that means that there will be more individuals, particularly women and Black Americans, who will be eligible for screening,” said Criner.

The new guidelines label as high risk those patients who are 50 to 80 years of age, have a 20 pack-year history of smoking, and have either quit within the last 15 years or still smoke. Pack-years take into consideration how long and how much a person smoked. One pack-year equals 20 cigarettes per day for one year. If somebody smoked 10 cigarettes a day for 10 years, that would be five pack-years.