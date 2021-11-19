The food worker who contracted the virus is not currently working, and health officials have identified all those who were in close contact with the worker.

But officials estimate that as many as 4,000 people may be impacted.

Camden County spokesman Dan Keeshan and his 8-year-old daughter are among those who visited the Starbucks during that time period.

“I found out that my daughter and myself were both exposed possibly to hepatitis A. I was able to get my vaccination today and ultimately I feel good,” said Keeshan.

The health department is offering free vaccinations to anyone who visited the Starbucks during that time period.

The vaccines will be offered at the clinic at 508 Lakeland Road in Blackwood from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“If you came in contact with material that came out of the drive-thru or you went inside of the building itself, you should absolutely get vaccinated,” warned Keeshan.

Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in microscopic amounts, from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by the feces or stool of an infected person.